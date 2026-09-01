Boats seen on Rawalpindi Roads as 230mm Monsoon Rain breaks 16-Year Record

RAWALPINDI – Boats were seen navigating flooded roads in Rawalpindi as latest spell of torrential rain inundated parts of the garrison city, with rainfall reaching staggering 230mm and breaking a 16-year record.

The dramatic scenes, captured in a video from Arya Mohalla, showed boats moving through waterlogged streets as heavy downpours overwhelmed parts of the city.

پنڈی میں کشتیاں چل پڑیں، ویڈیو آریہ محلہ کی ہے۔۔!! pic.twitter.com/gER5MDktVY — Khurram Iqbal (@khurram143) September 1, 2026

According to Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), New Katarian recorded highest rainfall at 230mm, while Chaklala received 206mm, Shamsabad 203mm and Golra 157mm.

The deluge has raised concerns along Nullah Lai, prompting the PDMA to issue an alert to residents living nearby and urge them to take precautionary measures. The authority said its control room is monitoring the situation 24 hours a day.

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Chief Water Engineer Muhammad Atiq said the rainfall had shattered a record dating back 16 years, with the last comparable downpour recorded in 2010. He said Cantonment areas received comparatively less rain, while upstream areas of Nullah Lai witnessed heavier rainfall, increasing the risk of flooding downstream.

The Cantonment Board placed all staff on high alert on the instructions of its Executive Officer. Officials said no emergency situation had been reported so far.

For rapid response, an emergency centre has been established where residents can seek assistance around the clock. The cantonment has also been divided into six sections, with flood relief camps set up across the areas.

Officials said every call received at the control room is being acted upon immediately as authorities keep a close watch on the evolving situation.