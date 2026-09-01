Lahore General Hospital Gyne Ward goes up in Flames days after PIMS Fire Tragedy

LAHORE – Lahore General Hospital witnessed horrific fire after fire erupted in its gynecology ward on Tuesday, forcing the evacuation of around 70 people, including pregnant women, and it comes days after tragic fire at Islamabad’s PIMS Hospital claimed lives of 14 newborns.

The blaze broke out in the ceiling wiring of the gynecology ward due to short circuit. Heavy smoke quickly filled the ward, prompting hospital staff to evacuate patients, attendants and others from the building. The fire was brought under control shortly, averting a serious disaster.

A security guard suffered from smoke, and was admitted to the hospital’s emergency department for treatment. The hospital administration said his condition was out of danger.

لاہور:جنرل اسپتال کے گائنی وارڈ میں آتشزدگی، آگ وارڈ کے ایگزاسٹ فین میں لگی، معمولی آگ پر فوری قابو پا لیا گیا۔#Lahore pic.twitter.com/9zaOPqrKBv — Ali Hassan (@AliJrnlst) September 1, 2026

Punjab Information Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari confirmed the incident, saying no patient, attendant or medical staff member was harmed.

She said fire-alert arrangements had been completed at all government hospitals on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, adding that the swift response at General Hospital demonstrated the effectiveness of these measures.

Lahore incident nevertheless raised fresh questions over fire safety in hospitals, coming shortly after the devastating PIMS neonatal ward fire in Islamabad that triggered widespread concern over emergency preparedness and safety protocols at public healthcare facilities.