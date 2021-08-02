Systems Limited Secures A Spot Among The 1% Global Microsoft Partners; Bags The Microsoft Inner Circle For Business Applications 2021/2022 Award

Systems Limited is honored by Microsoft for achieving outstanding sales achievement and innovation.

Systems Limited, Pakistan’s leading information technology consulting and services company, has achieved the prestigious Microsoft Business Applications 2021/2022 Inner Circle award. Membership in this elite group is based on sales achievements that rank Systems Limited in the top echelon of Microsoft’s Business Applications global network of partners. Inner Circle members consist of the top 1% of Microsoft Partners that performed to a high standard of excellence by delivering valuable solutions that help organizations achieve increased success.

2021/2022 Inner Circle members are invited to the Inner Circle Summit in March 2021 as well as virtual meetings between July 2021 and June 2022, where they will have a unique opportunity to share strategy and network with Microsoft senior leaders and fellow partners.

This recognition of Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications coincided with Microsoft Inspire, the annual premier partner event, which took place July 14-15, 2021. Microsoft Inspire provides the Microsoft partner community with the opportunity to learn about the company’s road map for the upcoming year, establish connections, share best practices, experience the latest product innovations, and learn new skills.

“In a year of deep business transformation for every company and every industry on the planet, it is extremely rewarding to be able to recognize Microsoft Business Applications partners from every corner of the world that accelerated our joint customers’ digital transformation and drove unsurpassed customer success,” said Cecilia Flombaum, Microsoft Business Applications Ecosystem Lead. “Our Inner Circle members are chosen based on their business performance as well as capabilities as an organization, whether that’s creating IP, developing solutions, or having an industry-leading focus on digital transformation. Microsoft is honored to recognize Systems Limited for their achievements this past year, their dedication to our customers, and their innovation around the Microsoft Cloud.”

For over 44 years, Systems Limited has excelled in providing innovative solutions that have helped its clientele accelerate time to value, maximize competitive edge, and exceed customer expectations. By closely collaborating with the teams at Microsoft, Systems Limited maintains a strong understanding of the Microsoft platform to deliver.