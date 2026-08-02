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Azad Kashmir Elections Phase 2 Results 2026: LA-31 Khawra

By Staff Reporter
8:38 pm | Aug 2, 2026
Azad Kashmir Elections Phase 2 Results 2026 La 31 Khawra

PML-N’s Saqib Majeed Raja Leads Against PPP Heavyweight in Khawra

KHAWRA: In one of the most closely watched contests of the phase, PML-N’s Saqib Majeed Raja is leading against PPP heavyweight Chaudhry Latif Akbar in LA-31, according to unofficial early trends. The seat remains a key battleground as counting continues.

Candidate Party Status
Saqib Majeed Raja PML-N Leading
Chaudhry Latif Akbar PPP Trailing

The second phase of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly elections concluded on Sunday amid heavy voter turnout, political tensions and weather-related disruptions. Polling was held in eight Muzaffarabad Division constituencies and all 12 refugee seats across Pakistan, while voting in LA-27 Muzaffarabad-I was postponed due to heavy rainfall.

Azad Kashmir Elections 2026 Phase 2: Full List of Candidates and Constituencies LA-25 to LA-45

 

Staff Reporter

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