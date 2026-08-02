Azad Kashmir Elections Phase 2 Results 2026: LA-31 Khawra

PML-N’s Saqib Majeed Raja Leads Against PPP Heavyweight in Khawra

In one of the most closely watched contests of the phase, PML-N’s Saqib Majeed Raja is leading against PPP heavyweight Chaudhry Latif Akbar in LA-31, according to unofficial early trends. The seat remains a key battleground as counting continues.

The second phase of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly elections concluded on Sunday amid heavy voter turnout, political tensions and weather-related disruptions. Polling was held in eight Muzaffarabad Division constituencies and all 12 refugee seats across Pakistan, while voting in LA-27 Muzaffarabad-I was postponed due to heavy rainfall.