Groom among 32 arrested for hosting transgender dance party at Lahore wedding

LAHORE – Police have arrested 32 individuals, including the groom, for organizing a dance party of transgender persons during a wedding celebration in Chung area of Lahore.

Reports said the transgender performance have also been arrested as the event led to a roadblock causing trouble for people.

The Chung police took action against those involved in the incident, where a wedding function resulted in the closure of a public road for a dance event.

SHO Muhammad Raza told media that a case has been filed against the groom, Abu Bakar, and others. The groom’s wedding event was canceled, and he spent the night in police custody.

The case was filed under various sections, including the Sound System Act and others, with several suspects named, including Shahzaib, Ramzan, and Ahmed.

Another official stated that the suspects were engaging in inappropriate behavior while blocking the road with transgender performers. He also confirmed that Rs62,500 in cash were seized during the operation. Following the raid, the wedding function was canceled.

DIG Operations emphasized that those violating the Sound System Act will not be given any leniency and strict legal action will be taken against them.