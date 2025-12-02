Man filmed ‘masturbating’ while riding bike on busy Karachi road [VIDEO]

KARACHI – A disturbing video circulating on social media shows a man performing an indecent act while riding a bike on a busy road in Karachi.

A user of social media platform X shared the video, claiming that the incident took place in the port city. The indecent video depicts the individual masturbating on the bike in public while families are seen driving by.

The video, which was captured by a man in a car, has since sparked outrage, with viewers calling for swift action from authorities.

The suspect, who appears to be riding a motorcycle, is seen in broad daylight, causing public discomfort and concern for the safety and well-being of those around him.

یہ پوسٹ بچوں یا کم عمر افراد کے لیے نہیں اس معاملے کو سنجیدگی سے لیں اور پوسٹ کو زیادہ سے زیادہ شیئر کریں تاکہ اس شخص کو قانون کے مطابق پکڑا جا سکے اور اُس کے خلاف قانونی کارروائی ہو سکے..#HaseebElahi #Karachi@SindhPoliceDMC @SindhPoliceDept @KarachiPolice_ pic.twitter.com/Cp2gL0jM7l — Haseeb Elahi (@iHaseebElahi) November 30, 2025

The authenticity of the video has yet to be independently verified, and authorities have not yet commented on the incident.

However, the video has led to calls for a formal investigation into the matter, with many urging law enforcement to identify and take action against the individual responsible.

Such behavior, especially in public spaces where families are present, has raised alarm among citizens.

As of now, it remains unclear if any formal complaint has been lodged or whether the authorities are actively pursuing the matter.