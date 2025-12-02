PAF will respond stronger if Pakistan’s sovereignty is threatened again, says Air Chief Marshal Zaheer

RISALPUR – Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu praised the remarkable performance of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), asserting that when India challenged Pakistan’s sovereignty, the PAF responded by shooting down neighbouring most advanced aircraft.

He emphasized that if Pakistan’s sovereignty is ever threatened again, the PAF will be far stronger, better equipped, and more prepared to defend the nation.

Speaking at the graduation parade in Risalpur, Air Chief Marshal Sidhu highlighted the presence of Saudi cadets at the academy, calling it a symbol of the strong friendship and cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia’s armed forces. He reminded the graduating cadets that they were entrusted with the sacred task of defending the nation’s air borders.

Air Chief Marshal Sidhu expressed that the entire nation’s hopes are placed on the young shoulders of the PAF’s new graduates. He spoke of the united effort between Pakistan’s military forces, which had led to the defeat of the enemy despite its numerical advantage.

This unity, he noted, played a significant role in Operation Marka-e-Haq, where the decisive victory was the result of the combined efforts of the three branches of the military, the aggressive decision-making of the leadership, and the guidance of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

He further noted that the success in the operation was not just a military achievement, but a demonstration of the unity of purpose within the armed forces, supported by divine blessings. He also reflected on the challenges faced when Pakistan’s sovereignty was threatened, emphasizing that despite the limited number of aircraft, the PAF succeeded in downing the enemy’s most advanced fighter jets, maintaining the traditional legacy of fighting with fewer resources but exceptional skill.

He also praised the PAF’s strategic approach, saying that their actions and operations were not only effective but also well-balanced and suited to the situation. The aim was always to establish peace with honor. Sidhu added that the world had never seen the brave and innovative use of air power integrated with cutting-edge technologies in such a manner.

Speaking about the recent conflict, he noted that it set a textbook example of modern air combat, and 2025 would see the PAF once again proving its professional excellence and superiority in all fields. He said the PAF’s operational doctrine had been aligned with war strategies while considering the limitations of resources and technology availability.

The Air Chief also stated the aggressive and creative strategy adopted by the PAF, with the inclusion of advanced fighter jets and technologies through the Smart Induction Program. He lauded the PAF’s ability to adapt quickly and remain on the cutting edge, ensuring national defense capabilities were up to date.

He concluded by stating that Pakistan’s armed forces are always ready to face any threats, expressing immense pride in the PAF’s professionalism, especially during tough circumstances. He commended the bravery and coordination demonstrated by the entire armed forces in defending Pakistan’s borders. The nation, he said, takes immense pride in the PAF’s courage and determination.

Air Chief Marshal Sidhu reaffirmed that Pakistan is a peaceful nation, eager to maintain friendly relations with all, but as a responsible nuclear power, Pakistan’s global and regional relationships have strengthened.

He expressed confidence that Pakistan’s leadership and armed forces, along with the unwavering resolve of the people, would continue to safeguard the country’s ideological, geographical, and aerial borders at all costs.