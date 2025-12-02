Section 144 imposed, schools closed ahead of Imran Khan’s meetings at Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI – Authorities have imposed Section 144 in Rawalpindi and Islamabad as security has been tightened as the family, lawyers, and leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are set to meet party founder Imran Khan in Adiala Jail today (Tuesday).

Reports said security around the jail has been increased. All educational institutions and shops along Adiala Road have been closed as a precaution.

PTI has provided a list of six lawyers and leaders scheduled to meet Imran Khan, including PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan, Salman Akram Raja, and Barrister Salman Safdar, as well as Ali Zaman, Sardar Nabi, and Talat Mehmood.

Imran Khan’s sisters are also expected to visit the jail today, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chief Minister Sohail Afridi is anticipated to arrive at Adiala Jail as well. PTI has instructed all Members of the national and provincial Assemblies to visit the jail in solidarity.

In response to the gathering, the district administration has imposed Section 144 for three days in Rawalpindi, prohibiting political or religious gatherings. Security in the vicinity of Adiala Jail has been raised to the highest alert level. Additional security checkpoints have been set up on Adiala Road, and a special security plan has been implemented, which includes the deployment of more than 700 police officers and officials around the jail.

Anti-riot equipment will be available for officers, and thorough vehicle checks will be conducted before granting access to Adiala Jail. The police, along with other law enforcement agencies, are coordinating efforts to ensure peace and security. Legal action will be taken against anyone violating Section 144.

Additionally, all private educational institutions in the Gorkhapur area and nearby locations have been closed, and shopkeepers in the Gorkhapur Bazaar have been instructed to keep their businesses closed for the day.

Multiple security checkpoints have been set up at various locations along the Adiala Road, including the Dahgal, Gate 1, Gate 5, Factory, and Gorkhapur areas.