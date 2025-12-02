Two women die after car rams into scootie in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Two women were killed after their electric scootie was hit by a vehicle at Secretariat Chowk on Shahrah-e-Dastoor in Islamabad.

Reports said the victims were identified as Samreen and Tabinda. A case was registered on a complaint filed by Samreen’s brother at the Secretariat Police Station.

In the FIR, Samreen’s brother stated that his sister, along with her friend, was on her way home when he received a call from her number, informing him of the accident.

Upon reaching the hospital, he discovered that both women had passed away due to the crash.

The police have arrested the driver of the vehicle involved in the incident. Reports revealed that the arrested driver’s father has connections to the judiciary.

Additionally, the driver was unable to provide his identity card or license at the time of the incident.