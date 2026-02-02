China pledges support to Pakistan in fight against Terrorism after Balochistan attacks

QUETTA – Balochistan witnessed fresh wave of violence that rocked southwestern region, coordinated gun and bomb attacks, leaving nearly 50 people dead, including civilians and security personnel.

Amid global condemnations, Chinese Embassy spokesperson expressed “deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives” and extended heartfelt condolences to affected families. Beijing reaffirmed its opposition to all forms of terrorism and vowed to continue supporting Islamabad in maintaining social stability and protecting its citizens.

The assaults, which erupted early Saturday at multiple locations, claimed 31 civilian lives, including five women and over a dozen security officers.

Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), took responsibility for the attacks, prompting authorities to impose strict months-long security restrictions. Public gatherings and demonstrations were banned, traffic movement was heavily restricted, and face coverings that conceal identities in public were prohibited.

Pakistani security forces launched massive manhunt, killing 145 militants over two days, a toll termed by provincial Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti as the highest in decades. Bugti said that the militants belonged to what the government calls “Fitna al-Hindustan,” a term used for the BLA. He further accused Afghanistan of harboring and supporting the attackers, claiming senior BLA leaders were operating from Afghan territory.

After recent bloodbath, Pakistani security forces remain on high alert as investigations continue into the attackers and their networks.