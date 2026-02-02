Kashmir Day 2026 Holiday Notified; Check Notification

ISLAMABAD – February 5 will be a public holiday for Kashmir Solidarity Day 2026. A notification shared by Cabinet Division said all public and private offices will remain closed, and a one-minute silence will be observed at 10:00 am to honor the brave Kashmiri martyrs.

Sindh government has also joined observance, issuing its own notification. Meanwhie, provincial offices, local councils, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, and corporations under Sindh’s control will remain closed, except for essential services.

Authorities also strsessed that 1-minute silence at 10:00 am must be strictly observed, showing solidarity with Kashmiris.

Kashmir Solidarity Day is observed to mark Pakistan’s unwavering support for Kashmiris and to reaffirm their right to self-determination. Across Pakistan, masses will participate in public events, seminars, and special programs, making the day a striking reminder of Pakistan’s commitment to the Kashmiri cause.