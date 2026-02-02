Punjab to introduce biometric verification system for 2026 matric, inter exams

LAHORE – The Punjab government has decided to introduce digital biometric verification for students in a bid to curb cheating, forgery, and irregularities in the 2026 Matriculation and Intermediate exams.

The decision was made during a meeting held at the Lahore Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), attended by senior officials from all nine educational boards of Punjab.

Under the new system, students will undergo biometric identification before entering the examination hall.

The meeting also approved reforms for practical exams, including the introduction of a standardized grading system, CCTV monitoring in laboratories, and a digital marking system. These measures aim to minimize human errors and corruption during the examination process.

Additionally, the government has decided to increase compensation for examination staff and invigilators to ensure their accountability and honesty.

Chairman of the Task Force Committee, Mazmoul Mahmood, issued a stern warning, stating that anyone attempting to influence results or engage in bribery would face strict legal action.

The Lahore BISE has confirmed that detailed guidelines regarding these reforms will be shared with all schools before the 2026 examination season.