Railways employees warned against using drugs during office hours

LAHORE – The Ministry of Railways has issued a warning circular after it was revealed that some employees were using drugs during office hours.

The circular specifically addresses the use of narcotics within the ministry’s premises and calls for immediate cessation of such activities.

According to the circular, several employees were found using drugs during official working hours within the Ministry of Railways’ premises.

Employees have been strictly warned to refrain from consuming narcotic substances while at work.

The circular further stated that drug use is a criminal offense, and any employee found using or involved in the distribution of drugs will face severe disciplinary action. This could include termination of employment and criminal charges.

The Ministry emphasized that these actions are crucial to maintain a safe and professional environment, and the strictest penalties will be enforced to prevent such behavior in the future.