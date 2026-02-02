School, college timings changed in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – All schools and colleges in Islamabad returned to their regular operating hours, transitioning from the winter schedule in response to improved weather conditions.

Educational institutions throughout the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) reverted to their standard opening and closing times.

The revised timings had been implemented in early December to accommodate colder weather, particularly early mornings, with schools operating on adjusted hours until January 31, 2026.

The decision to return to normal schedules comes as weather conditions have improved, and longer daylight hours now allow for more efficient school operations and better attendance.

Educational authorities have communicated the updated timings to parents and students through various digital platforms to ensure smooth transitions.