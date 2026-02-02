Security forces kills 22 more terrorists in Balochistan as tally reaches 177 in three days

QUETTA – Security forces in Balochistan have successfully eliminated 177 militants in a series of operations conducted over the past three days.

The tally increase after 22 more militants were killed during a follow-up operation last night.

Security forces aid the operations, aimed at dismantling militant networks and their facilitators, are being carried out by a joint force of security personnel, intelligence agencies, and local law enforcement.

The latest operations have targeted groups affiliated with the “Fitna Al-Hindustan” terrorist faction, with a particular focus on sanitization efforts in key regions of Balochistan.

The operations continue to gain momentum, with additional casualties reported among militants and their supporters.

Authorities suggest that these strategic strikes are gradually weakening the ability of terrorist factions to operate within the region, and further updates on the matter are expected as the situation develops.

Security agencies are determined to eliminate the threat posed by these insurgent groups and ensure peace and stability in the province.