EonHoldings Researcher Saad Riaz arrested for “links with Al-Qaeda”

LAHORE – EonHoldings, which has often been known for its sharp criticism of the government, is once again at the center of controversy after one of its researchers Saad Riaz was reportedly taken away by CTD in a late-night operation over alleged links to banned organisation Al-Qaeda.

Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) registered FIR against Saad Riaz, a team member of EonHoldings, accusing him of having links with teror outfit of Osama Bin Laden and allegedly attempting to recruit individuals for the banned organisation.

Riaz was arrested from Masjid Hanfia Ghousia while allegedly distributing prohibited literature and promoting extremist ideology. Authorities also claim that a membership card linked to Al-Qaeda was recovered from his possession during the operation.

Punjab CTD has registered an FIR against Saad Riaz, a team member of @EonHoldings, the FIR alleges that Saad Riaz is a “member” of Al Qaeda and was inviting people to join the organisation in Lahore. FIR has surfaced 4 days after Saad was abducted – for the whole story watch 👇🏼 — Raftar (@raftardotcom) May 1, 2026

The case quickly turned contentious, with serious contradictions emerging between the official account and claims made by independent sources.

Amid the contentious arrest, Journalists alleged that Saad Riaz was not picked up from the mosque at all. Instead, he claims Riaz was forcibly taken from his residence late at night several days before the FIR was even filed. Jaffri further asserts that CCTV footage from the home supports this version of events, though the footage has not been independently verified.

It raised further questions among observers, who argue that open recruitment activity of the kind described would likely face immediate backlash in such a setting.

People close with Saad Riaz call him not a militant sympathiser but a researcher and academic. They say he has written extensively on conflicts in Kashmir, Gaza, Afghanistan, and Syria, with a focus on what they describe as “narrative warfare” and information dynamics in conflict zones.

Riaz’s family now confirmed they are addressing the matter through legal channels. They said they trust the judicial process and believe “the rule of law will take its course,” while declining to comment further due to ongoing proceedings.

CTD officials are yet to share details on the growing controversy, including allegations of procedural inconsistencies, such as the disputed timing and location of the arrest.

Saad Riaz remains in judicial custody as the case continues to unfold, drawing attention on social media over crackdown against dissent.