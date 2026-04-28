Matiullah Jan fired from Neo TV after Islamabad Press Club Controversy?

ISLAMABAD – Dissent Pakistani journalist Matiullah Jan parted ways with Neo News TV after backlash linked to heated and politically charged gathering at the Islamabad Press Club, where foreign journalists were invited.

It comes after dinner hosted by Matiullah Jan on April 25 for foreign journalists covering US–Iran diplomatic talks in Islamabad which triggered sharp criticism and accusations of misconduct within sections of the media fraternity.

According to journalist Asad Toor, Matiullah Jan has been terminated due to mounting pressure after the incident, alleging that Jan has repeatedly faced professional consequences under different governments. He claimed Jan was previously left without work during the PTI era and has now again been pushed out under the current political setup.

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One of the most respectable name, a journalist with unmatchable integrity @Matiullahjan919 has been terminated by Neo News. Thank you Afzal Butt group you guys are once again successfully used to stab your fellow journalist and later under pressure of your masters Mati bhai… https://t.co/Fp1rWZURCw — Asad Ali Toor (@AsadAToor) April 27, 2026

In his own statement, Matiullah Jan confirmed that his association with Neo News TV had ended abruptly. He expressed gratitude to the channel’s management for their support over the past three and a half years, adding that his commitment to speaking for democracy, free speech, and journalists’ rights should not be treated as a crime. He also noted that such professional setbacks were not unfamiliar in his career.

The controversy stems from the April 25 event held at the National Press Club (NPC), where Jan hosted foreign journalists despite requests from the club leadership to postpone the gathering due to a scheduled Ministry of Information & Broadcasting cultural event at the same venue.

Journalists extend support to Mati

Bold and brave journalist .unfortunate episode.More power to you. https://t.co/Jejn6RhI4K — Kashif Ali Abbasi (@AbbasiKashif833) April 28, 2026

Really sad and highly condemnable https://t.co/kQMOrPKDiO — Azaz Syed (@AzazSyed) April 27, 2026

During the event, Jan and journalist Asad Toor highlighted concerns over press freedom, alleged harassment of journalists, and legal cases involving media figures, including Advocate Imaan Mazari. Their statements quickly turned the gathering into a politically sensitive discussion.

NPC officials and critics accused Jan of misusing the club’s platform, alleging that the event was misrepresented as an official NPC engagement. Questions were also raised over the use of the club’s name and branding, as well as a symbolic shield displayed at the event that reportedly featured controversial imagery.

The situation escalated further when some participants, including American journalist Caitlin Doornbos, reportedly expressed discomfort, saying they felt misled as the event shifted from a professional networking dinner into a politically charged critique of the Pakistani state.

Matiullah Jan defended event and his remarks, arguing that his statements highlighted documented concerns over press freedom in Pakistan, including arrests of journalists, restrictions on YouTube channels, and cases registered under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).