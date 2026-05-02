Lahore Property Dealer shoots woman, two kids dead in Mozang

LAHORE – A disturbing incident has been reported from Lahore where a man opened fire inside residential flat on Saturday morning, killing a woman and her two children before allegedly turning the gun on himself in a shocking murder-suicide case.

The horrifying incident took place near Mai Rupa Darbar on Begum Road in the Mozang area, triggering panic in the neighbourhood. Police rushed to the scene soon after receiving the report and shifted the bodies of the deceased to hospital for legal formalities.

The victims were identified as 42-year-old Ayesha, her son Muneeb (10), and daughter Muswara (15). Two other children, Samra and Manahil, were also injured in the firing and are receiving treatment.

Police identified accused as Shahid Jutt, a local property dealer in Mozang. He facilitated the rental of the flat for Ayesha and was allegedly in a personal relationship with her. Officials further said there had been repeated disputes and heated arguments between the two at the flat, hinting at ongoing tensions prior to the deadly incident.

Despite these revelations, authorities have not yet confirmed the exact motive behind the brutal killings, keeping multiple angles under investigation.

Police collected forensic evidence from the crime scene, which has been sent to the laboratory for detailed analysis as investigators work to piece together the sequence of events behind the gruesome attack.