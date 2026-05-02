Mushtaq Ahmad freed From Israeli detention after Flotilla Raid

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s ex-Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan has been released from Israeli detention, bringing relief in Pakistan after his involvement in a Gaza-bound humanitarian aid mission led to interception at sea.

Former JI leader was part of an international aid team aboard the vessel Global Sumud, operating under the Freedom Flotilla initiative, which aimed to break the Israeli blockade and deliver urgent relief supplies to Palestinians in Gaza. The ship was intercepted at sea before reaching its destination, leading to the detention of Mushtaq Ahmad Khan and other humanitarian workers.

Great news. Mushtaq Ahmad Khan released by Israel. Thank you Dar sahib. https://t.co/ybPgcCNmP4 — Hamid Mir حامد میر (@HamidMirPAK) May 1, 2026

Israeli authorities later released and deported him following the incident. After his release, Mushtaq Ahmad Khan was first assisted by Greek authorities in Crete, where he was received following his departure from Israeli custody.

Turkish officials then maneged to arrange his transfer. From there, preparations were made for his onward journey back to Pakistan. The rapid multi-country coordination between Athens and Ankara played a crucial role in ensuring his safe transit after the tense maritime interception.

Sources close to the former senator report that he remains in good health and spirits, despite the ordeal, and continues to stand firmly by his humanitarian and pro-Palestinian stance.

Pakistan issued a strong condemnation of the incident through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, denouncing the detention of humanitarian workers as unlawful. Officials described the interception of the aid mission as a serious breach of international humanitarian law and criticized what they called a “callous disregard” for civilians in Gaza, where access to essential supplies remains restricted under the ongoing blockade.

Reaffirming its position, Pakistan expressed unwavering support for the Palestinian people and their right to self-determination.