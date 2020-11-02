Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to foment ties in IT
04:17 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to foment ties in IT
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to undertake joint efforts for promotion of cooperation in the field of information technology, according to the state broadcaster.

The understanding came during a telephonic conversation between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Saudi Minister for Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha, the Radio Pakistan reported.

Both the ministers especially deliberated on cooperation in the digital field.

