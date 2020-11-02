Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to foment ties in IT
04:17 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to undertake joint efforts for promotion of cooperation in the field of information technology, according to the state broadcaster.
The understanding came during a telephonic conversation between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Saudi Minister for Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha, the Radio Pakistan reported.
Both the ministers especially deliberated on cooperation in the digital field.
- Pakistan reports 1,167 new Covid-19 cases, 14 fatalities in last 24 ...10:34 AM | 3 Nov, 2020
-
- Vienna shooting leaves three dead including one attacker09:44 AM | 3 Nov, 2020
- CAA bars visitors entry into Airports amid COVID-19 spike09:15 AM | 3 Nov, 2020
- PML-N's Uzma Bukhari calls Indian soldiers killed in Pulwama incident ...11:24 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
- Kashmala Tariq weds Waqas Khan in Islamabad05:15 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
- IN PICS: Turkish chef Burak Ozdemir visits Murree during first visit ...04:29 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
- Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik share first family photo with baby daughter02:49 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
- Life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) is beacon of light for whole universe: ...09:03 AM | 30 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ ...05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020