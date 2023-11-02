Bahrain cuts economic ties, expels Israeli ambassador

Bahrain's parliament declared on Thursday that the country has withdrawn its ambassador to Israel and cut off trade relations with Tel Aviv.

The Israeli ambassador departed Bahrain, according to a statement posted on the website of the Bahraini parliament. Bahrain also decided to break all commercial ties with Israel and called back its envoy from Israel.

It went on to say that the kingdom's "solid and historical stance that supports the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people" is the basis for its decision to withdraw its envoy and halt commercial connections.

Statement reads, ''The Council of Representatives affirms that the Israeli ambassador in the kingdom of Bahrain has left Bahrain and the kingdom of Bahrain has decided on the return of the Bahrain ambassador to Israel. The cessation of economic relations was also decided.''

''The Council affirms that the continuation of war and military operations, and the continuing Israeli escalation in light of the lack of respect for international humanitarian law, prompts the Council to demand more decisions and measures that preserve the lives of innocent people and civilians in Gaza and all Palestinian areas,'' it further added.