Eight-month pregnant woman killed by brother for refusing to transfer land in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH – A brother has allegedly shot dead his pregnant sister over a dispute concerning inherited land in Muzaffargarh.

According to police, a case has been registered at Jatoi police station on the complaint of the victim’s mother-in-law.

According to the text of the case, the mother-in-law stated that her daughter-in-law was a mother of one child and eight months pregnant. The accused wanted to have more than four kanals of land, which his sister had inherited, transferred to his name.

According to the FIR, the victim brought a cold drink from a shop for her brother. After drinking it, the accused demanded that his sister transfer the land to him. When she refused, he shot her and fled.

The case states that the victim, Mumtaz Mai, has a husband who lives in Saudi Arabia for work as a labourer.

Police said raids are being conducted to arrest the accused.