Field Marshal Asim Munir, Chinese official discuss regional security and bilateral ties

RAWALPINDI – Liu Haixing, Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces (COAS & CDF), at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Monday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed matters of mutual interest, evolving regional and international security dynamics, and bilateral relations.

They expressed a shared resolve to further strengthen the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China.

Field Marshal Asim Munir highlighted the historic and time-tested bonds between the two countries. He stressed the importance of sustained high-level engagement, stronger institutional linkages and expanded cooperation across areas of mutual interest.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s contributions to regional peace and stability, and expressed confidence in further advancing the longstanding strategic partnership between the two countries.