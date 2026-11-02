Haris Rauf signs with Adelaide Strikers for BBL 16

LAHORE – Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has signed with the Adelaide Strikers for the 16th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL), where he will play alongside England’s Ben Stokes.

The 32-year-old previously represented the Melbourne Stars for five seasons. He took 56 wickets in 33 matches at an average of 16.48, including one hat-trick.

Last season, Rauf took 20 wickets and became the tenth bowler to claim a hat-trick in the BBL.

Adelaide Strikers head coach Tim Paine called Rauf a match-winner, saying he has performed at the highest level in international cricket and in franchise leagues around the world. According to Paine, Rauf is among the fastest bowlers in the world and can turn a match around at any moment.

Rauf also expressed delight at joining his new team, saying Adelaide Oval is one of the best cricket grounds in the world and that he has always enjoyed playing there. He said he is also excited to play alongside world-class players such as Ben Stokes, Matt Short and Mark Chapman.

The opening match of BBL 16 will be played on December 16 in Canberra between the Sydney Thunder and the Adelaide Strikers.