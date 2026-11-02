Ignite’s National Incubation Centers Win Prestigious International Award in London

Global recognition underscores Pakistan’s growing innovation ecosystem and its commitment to technology-led economic development.

Pakistan has earned international recognition for its efforts to advance technology entrepreneurship, with Ignite – National Technology Fund’s National Incubation Centres (NICs) Program winning the Digital Policy & Regulatory Excellence Award at the Commonwealth Telecommunications Organisation (CTO) Digital Excellence Awards 2026 in London.

Presented during the CTO’s 125th anniversary celebrations, the award recognises the NIC Program as a significant initiative in fostering innovation, entrepreneurship and digital economic development. Pakistan also secured recognition in two other categories, distinguishing itself among the organisation’s 56 member countries.

The achievement reflects Pakistan’s growing commitment to building an inclusive, sustainable and globally competitive technology ecosystem.

Leadership and Vision

The recognition highlights the strategic leadership of Federal Minister for Information Technology & Telecommunication, Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja, whose focus on digital transformation, entrepreneurship and institutional collaboration has helped reinforce Pakistan’s technology development agenda.

Her emphasis on empowering young innovators, strengthening the startup ecosystem and creating opportunities in the digital economy aligns with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s vision of a digitally empowered Pakistan.

Under the Ministry’s guidance, Ignite has continued to develop the NIC Program as a flagship national initiative, connecting entrepreneurial talent with the resources, expertise and networks needed to establish and scale technology-driven businesses.

The international distinction underscores the importance of sustained policy commitment, effective institutional leadership and public-private collaboration in advancing Pakistan’s digital ambitions.

Transforming Innovation into Opportunity

Through its nationwide network, the NIC Program provides startups with structured incubation, mentorship, business development support, industry connections and access to potential investors.

By bringing together public investment and private-sector expertise, the program helps bridge the gap between innovative ideas and commercially viable enterprises.

Its contribution extends beyond individual startups. By supporting emerging technologies, encouraging entrepreneurship and expanding access to innovation opportunities, the NIC Program is helping strengthen the foundations of a knowledge-based economy.

The award also recognises the collective efforts of Ignite’s leadership, NIC operators, consortium partners, mentors, investors and entrepreneurs who continue to contribute to Pakistan’s evolving startup ecosystem.

A Milestone for Pakistan’s Digital Future

The CTO recognition is more than an international accolade. It demonstrates how sustained investment in entrepreneurial infrastructure, institutional capacity and innovation can contribute to national economic development.

For Pakistan, the achievement offers an opportunity to build further momentum through stronger industry partnerships, greater investment linkages and continued support for technology entrepreneurs.

As the country pursues its digital transformation agenda, the success of the NIC Program provides an encouraging example of how strategic public-sector initiatives can help unlock private-sector potential.

Ultimately, Pakistan’s technological future will be shaped by the ingenuity of its people and the opportunities created for them to succeed. Ignite’s NIC Program is helping turn that potential into enterprise, innovation and economic opportunity—earning recognition well beyond Pakistan’s borders.