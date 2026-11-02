Gold Prices bounce back in Pakistan, touching Rs412,136 Per Tola

The price of 24-karat gold surged by Rs2,400 per tola, taking the new rate to Rs412,136, compared with the previous price of Rs409,736 while the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs2,058 to reach Rs353,340, reflecting renewed upward movement in the domestic bullion market.

Gold Category Latest Price Change 24K Gold Per Tola Rs412,136 +Rs2,400 24K Gold Per 10 Grams Rs353,340 +Rs2,058 International Gold Per Ounce $3,896 +$24

The latest increase comes after gold witnessed a significant decline towards the end of October, when prices dropped sharply, providing temporary relief to jewellery buyers and investors.

The upward trend was not limited to Pakistan, as gold also gained momentum in the international bullion market. According to the reported figures, the global price of gold increased by $24 per ounce, reaching $3,896, compared with the previous rate of $3,872 per ounce.

Latest Gold Rates in Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar

City / Category Reported Rates Lahore — Piece Rs410,500 / Rs409,800 Lahore — Pathoor Rs405,500 / Rs403,500 Karachi — Selling Rs411,500 Peshawar — Selling Rs422,500 1kg Gold Bar — Selling Figure Rs5,400

The recovery has once again brought attention to gold prices, particularly among investors, jewellery traders and consumers planning purchases during the wedding season.

Despite Monday’s increase, gold remains below several of its earlier October levels, highlighting the volatility that has characterised the precious metal’s recent performance.