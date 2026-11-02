Italian Woman travels to Pakistan to Marry Instagram Sweetheart after 6 Years of Relationship

KALLAR KAHAR – A friendship that started with simple Instagram connection 6years ago has turned into a remarkable international love story, as an Italian woman traveled thousands of miles to Pakistan to marry her Pakistani sweetheart, Nabeel Awan, proving that neither distance nor communication barriers can stand in the way of love.

The unusual romance has captured attention for more than just its cross-border connection. Both the bride and groom are deaf, making their journey from an online friendship to marriage an especially touching story of companionship, commitment and determination.

What started as casual interaction on Instagram nearly 6 years ago gradually developed into a meaningful relationship between two people living in different countries. Despite being separated by geographical boundaries, cultural differences and thousands of miles, Nabeel Awan and his Italian partner continued their relationship, eventually deciding to turn their long-distance romance into marriage.

Their years-long love story reached a major milestone when the Italian woman boarded a flight to Pakistan to begin a new chapter of her life.

Upon her arrival at Lahore Airport, the bride was welcomed by Nabeel Awan’s family, marking an emotional moment in the couple’s journey. The groom’s relatives greeted their future daughter-in-law warmly as the couple prepared for their wedding celebrations. With the consent of both families and after completing the required legal formalities, the couple officially tied the knot.

The wedding brought together two individuals from different cultural backgrounds who had spent years nurturing their relationship through social media.

After their marriage, a walima reception was arranged at a local hotel in Kallar Kahar, where relatives, friends and family members gathered to celebrate the newlyweds. Italian bride embraced Pakistani wedding traditions, appearing in traditional local attire and interacting comfortably with those attending the celebrations.

One of the most remarkable aspects of the marriage is that both Nabeel and his Italian wife are deaf. According to family members, the newlyweds are extremely happy to have found each other after years of maintaining their relationship. Their story shows how meaningful relationships can develop through social media and how shared understanding and emotional connection can bring people together regardless of nationality or hearing ability.

The identity, age and professional background of Nabeel’s Italian wife have not been publicly disclosed. However, the couple’s journey from an Instagram friendship to a wedding in Pakistan has emerged as a heartwarming example of an international romance with an unusual beginning.

At a time when social media relationships are often viewed with skepticism, Nabeel and his Italian bride have given their online connection a real-life ending — and a new beginning as husband and wife. What started with an Instagram connection six years ago has now become a marriage celebrated by family and friends in Kallar Kahar.