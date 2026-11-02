LHC summons Lahore DC Over extended detention of Imran’s sisters, orders Noreen Niazi’s meeting with daughters

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday summoned the Lahore deputy commissioner (DC) over the extended detention of Imran Khan’s sisters, and directed that Noreen Niazi be allowed to meet her daughters.

Justice Abher Gul Khan issued the orders while hearing petitions filed by Aleema Khan’s son, Shahrez Khan, and Sakeena Bibi. The petitions challenge the detention of Aleema Khan, Dr Uzma Khan and Noreen Niazi, and also concern Noreen’s medical treatment.

Noreen was moved from Kot Lakhpat jail to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology on October 28 after complaining of heart-related discomfort, said lawyer Rana Mudassar Umar.

The three sisters have been in custody since last month under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance in connection with the PTI’s anti-government protest. Aleema was detained on September 20, while Noreen and Uzma were detained for 30 days on September 21, shortly before the PTI’s planned September 27 protest, which was later rescheduled to October 4.

In late October, the Punjab government informed the court that the detention had been extended by another 30 days on the deputy commissioner’s recommendation.

During Monday’s hearing, the court ordered the Lahore DC to appear in person on November 4. It also directed that Noreen’s two daughters be allowed a one-hour meeting with their mother in jail at 10am on Tuesday. The petitioners’ lawyer is to submit an application to the DC, who must arrange the meeting on that basis.

A lawyer for the Punjab government told the court that Noreen had received hospital treatment and was returned to jail on doctors’ advice. He added that her daughter, Hajra Niazi, had already met her during her hospital stay on October 29.

Rana Mudassar Umar argued that the sisters had spent 44 days in jail without committing any offence, and asked the court to also call for a report in Aleema’s case by November 4. Justice Khan said the court would examine the matter.

PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja had earlier told the court that Aleema’s driver had also been detained, describing him as non-political and seeking leniency. Justice Khan said reports had been sought in both cases and would be reviewed before proceeding. He also asked why a separate petition had not been filed for the driver if his detention was a distinct issue, observing, “You have filed the applications together, so we will seek the reports together as well.”

The petitioners contend that the initial 30-day detention had already expired before the Lahore DC issued the October 7 notification extending it, and have asked the court to declare that notification illegal and set it aside.