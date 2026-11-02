Mohammad Amir registers for Afghanistan Premier League draft as British citizen

KARACHI – Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir has registered for the Afghanistan Premier League (APL) players’ draft.

According to reports, Amir has registered to take part in the event as a British national. Having obtained a British passport, he holds British citizenship, so he will not need a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to play in the APL.

Meanwhile, reports said the PCB has decided not to issue NOCs to Pakistani players wishing to take part in the Afghanistan Premier League, although several Pakistani cricketers have already registered for the draft.

The APL players’ draft will be held tomorrow.