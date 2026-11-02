Pakistan’s inflation climbs to 9.61% as food prices surge in October

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan recorded a month-on-month increase of 1.08 percent in inflation during October 2026, while year-on-year inflation rose to 9.61 percent.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), inflation in October 2026 was 9.61 percent higher than in October 2025, while average inflation during the first four months of the current fiscal year stood at 10.05 percent.

The figures show that in October, inflation rose by 0.81 percent in urban areas and 1.49 percent in rural areas.

Food prices increased by 2.26 percent month-on-month in October. Chicken became costlier by 19.38 percent, gram lentils (daal chana) by 9.17 percent, wheat by 9.01 percent and wheat flour by 7.54 percent. Prices of fresh vegetables rose by 6.55 percent, eggs by 5.72 percent and mash lentils (daal mash) by 5.54 percent.

On the other hand, the price of tomatoes fell by 31.63 percent, onions by 4.23 percent, potatoes by 4.04 percent and sugar by 2.17 percent.

According to the PBS, inflation in the transport sector rose by 1.79 percent in October, while expenses on housing, electricity, gas and fuel increased by 0.25 percent.

Prices of liquefied hydrocarbons rose by 8.39 percent, motor fuel by 3 percent, cotton cloth by 1.22 percent, house rent by 0.94 percent and medicines by 0.90 percent.

The figures also show that prices of miscellaneous goods and services fell by 0.71 percent in October, while electricity tariffs dropped by 3.31 percent.