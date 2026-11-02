Sindh bans CNG, LPG cylinders in school vans in new safety directives

KARACHI – The Sindh Education Department has issued new safety directives to private schools, banning gas cylinders and other unsafe practices in vehicles that carry students.

Acting on instructions from the provincial education minister, the department has prohibited CNG and LPG cylinders in all student transport, including school vans arranged by schools or by parents.

It has also barred the practice of feeding petrol to a vehicle’s engine through bottles, cans or other makeshift containers instead of the designated fuel tank, warning that this poses serious safety risks.

Under the directives, school vans must not carry more students than their authorised seating capacity. Students are also not allowed to travel standing on footboards, hanging from the vehicle or sitting in any other unsafe position.

Every vehicle used to transport students must hold a valid fitness certificate issued by the Sindh Transport Department, and a copy must be kept inside the vehicle for inspection.

Private educational institutions have been told to ensure strict compliance with these requirements and all relevant laws. The department warned that violations or negligence would be taken seriously, and that school administrations found at fault would face action under the applicable rules.