Reports of alleged data leaks involving inDrive, other platforms raise privacy concerns

Personal information allegedly linked to inDrive and several other businesses in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan has reportedly surfaced online, raising concerns over customer privacy. The claims have not been independently verified.

Kazakhstan-based news outlet Liter.kz reported that Telegram channel Egov Press claimed to have obtained evidence of alleged data leaks involving ride-hailing platform inDrive, cinema chain Kinopark and Lucem Medical Clinic.

Separately, a report from Uzbekistan alleged that data associated with inDrive, SafeRoad, Delever, Lada Auto, KiwiTaxi, Fargo, Maktab Uz, Andalus and Urbandiler Uz was circulating online.

The Uzbekistan report cited a purported screenshot of a SafeRoad database containing personal and vehicle-related information. The authenticity of the screenshot has not been independently established.

According to the reports, the potentially exposed records included customers’ names, dates of birth, telephone numbers, email addresses and spending details. Some records allegedly contained information about cinema bookings and planned medical examinations.

Liter.kz said it had contacted Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs for confirmation and a legal assessment of the allegations. Its report did not include official confirmation of a breach.

The reports do not establish whether the alleged exposure was limited to particular countries or databases, or whether customer information in other markets was affected.

While inDrive also operates in Pakistan, the available reports provide no evidence that Pakistani users’ personal information has been compromised.