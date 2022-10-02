Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 02, 2022

08:51 AM | 2 Oct, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 02, 2022
Share

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October, 02, 2022. (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 225.9 228.45
Euro EUR 220 222.3
UK Pound Sterling GBP 251 253.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 60.8 61.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 59.6 60.2
Australian Dollar AUD 146.82 148.07
Bahrain Dinar BHD 606.65 611.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 165.88 167.23
China Yuan CNY 32.17 32.42
Danish Krone DKK 30.14 30.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.06 29.41
Indian Rupee INR 2.84 2.92
Japanese Yen JPY 1.2 1.25
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 735.86 740.86
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.02 50.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 131.4 132.6
Norwegians Krone NOK 21.57 21.87
Omani Riyal OMR 592.46 596.96
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 63.61 64.11
Singapore Dollar SGD 158.98 160.28
Swedish Korona SEK 20.61 20.91
Swiss Franc CHF 231.73 233.48
Thai Bhat THB 6.2 6.3

More From This Category
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
08:44 AM | 1 Oct, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
08:44 AM | 30 Sep, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
08:44 AM | 29 Sep, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
08:44 AM | 28 Sep, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
08:32 AM | 27 Sep, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
07:37 AM | 26 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Inside Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s vibrant Mehandi, Sangeet ceremony
11:28 AM | 2 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr