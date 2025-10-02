Arrest warrants issued for Hakim Shehzad aka ‘Loha Paar’ in illegal medication case

LAHORE – A drug court in Lahore has issued arrest warrants for Hakim Shehzad, also known as “Loha Paar,” in the case related to promoting and selling illegal medicines.

Chairman of the Drug Court, Muhammad Naveed Rana, has also issued an order to block the identity card of Hakim Shehzad, who is husband of Dania Shah.

The court also took strict action after the guarantor of Hakim Shehzad’s son Naseebur Rehman, who is a co-accused in the case, submitted fraudulent surety bonds.

The court has ordered the registration of an FIR against the surety and has asked for a report to be submitted on the matter.

During the court proceedings, Rehman was present, but his father, Hakim Shehzad, failed to appear.

In a previous report submitted by the Drug Inspector, both Hakim Shehzad and his son have been accused of illegally promoting and selling substandard medications.

The court has adjourned the case hearing until October 13, 2025.