Azma Bokhari throws debate challenge to PPP’s Sharmila Faruqi

LAHORE – Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has challenged Sharmila Faruqi to a debate on the performance of Punjab and Sindh, saying that Sindh’s so-called “development” is invisible. “If you are so keen, come and debate,” she asserted.

Responding to Sharmila Faruqi’s remarks, Bokhari said the PPP has ruled Sindh for 17 years, while Maryam Nawaz’s government in Punjab has not even completed two years. “You cannot list 17 public welfare projects in 17 years, whereas Maryam Nawaz launched 90 projects in just one and a half years, 50 of which are already completed.”

She highlighted that under Maryam Nawaz’s initiatives, 90,000 houses have been provided under the “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” programme, 80,000 scholarships awarded, 9,500 tractors distributed among farmers, 27,000 students given electric bikes, and free modern laptops distributed among talented students. She added that a 1,000-bed cancer hospital, free medicines, electric buses, and cardiology hospitals are also being developed.

The Punjab Information Minister said she is fully ready for a debate. “Let’s compete on performance. We are saying that Sindh’s development is invisible—come and show it to the nation. If a government of 17 years wants to compete with Punjab, then let’s have the debate.”

She further remarked that people of Karachi themselves praise Lahore’s roads and cleanliness, which seems to bother the PPP. “Why do you insist on imposing BISP on Punjab’s flood victims? Maryam Nawaz is giving relief cheques of Rs 1 million each to Punjab’s flood victims, while you are providing Rs 10,000 to Sindh’s flood victims through BISP. We have no objection to that.”