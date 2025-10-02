Four policemen injured in suspected IED blast near Peshawar

PESHAWAR – At least four law enforcement officials were injured on Thursday in a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) attack near Peshawar’s Bani Mara area.

Peshawar CCPO Dr. Mian Saeed confirmed that police were the target, saying initial investigations suggested the explosive was planted along the route of a police mobile. He added that one officer’s condition was critical.

Following the explosion, heavy contingents of security forces cordoned off the area. The city’s SSP Investigation said evidence was being collected as part of an ongoing probe.