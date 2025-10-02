German Tourist rescued safely by Heroic Pakistani Police Team in Naran

NARAN – A German tourist has been safely rescued by Mansehra police after getting lost while hiking in scenic mountains of Naran.

A clip of tourist praising the efforts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has gone viral on social media. The woman told authorities that she started climbing a hill behind her hotel at 5 PM and reached the top within an hour. She attempted to find a path to a nearby hill but was unable to locate a safe way down.

At dark, she returned to the shepherd’s cabin and decided to spend the night there, as coming down in the dark was hard walk. Despite the cold, she was relieved when rescuers arrived with torchlight and guided her to safety.

“I am amazed by the effort people made to find me. I feel very sorry for the trouble I caused. It was never my intention to create a problem,” she said. She had planned to return by 6:30 PM, but circumstances changed. She expressed her gratitude to the hotel staff and everyone involved in the rescue operation.

Authorities praised the teamwork and swift action of the police and local volunteers, highlighting their dedication in ensuring the safety of tourists in the region.