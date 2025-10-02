Journalists, Kashmiri protesters assaulted as Police storm Islamabad Press Club

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad Police resorted to baton charges and arrested several protesters outside the National Press Club as the Joint Action Committee Kashmir from Islamabad and Rawalpindi attempted to hold a protest rally.

During the crackdown, Islamabad police personnel stormed National Press Club, assaulted journalists and staff, and caused damage to the cafeteria. Journalistic organizations condemned the incident, saying that under the current government, even the Press Club is no longer safe. They expressed particular concern over the attack on a venue closely associated with Kashmiri journalists.

*بریکنگ نیوز* نیشنل پریس کلب اسلام آباد کے باہر اسلام آباد اور راولپنڈی کی جوائنٹ ایکشن کمیٹی کشمیر کی جانب سے احتجاجی ریلی نکالنے کی کوشش کی گئی، جس پر پولیس نے لاٹھی چارج کیا اور متعدد مظاہرین کو گرفتار کر لیا۔ @HRCP87 pic.twitter.com/Z5gjJBki0p — Voicepk.net (@voicepkdotnet) October 2, 2025

Opposition leaders condemned police action in strongest terms, calling it a brutal attack, vandalism, and savage assault on journalists. He said that the use of state power against press freedom is a clear violation of the Constitution and democratic values, and that attacking journalists and the Press Club amounts to suppressing the public’s voice.

Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar also expressed regret over the police entry, assuring that a full investigation would be conducted. He emphasized that the National Press Club is “like his own home.”