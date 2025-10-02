Met office forecasts rains, storms across Pakistan till October 7

KARACHI – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted heavy rains and storms across Pakistan from October 2 until 7.

It said a well-marked low-pressure system (WML) is presently located over the Gulf of Kutch, resulting in moist currents penetrating into the Sindh region.

Moist currents from the Bay of Bengal are also likely to penetrate into upper Punjab from tonight, while moist currents from both the Bay of Bengal and the north Arabian Sea are expected to strengthen between 04th and 06th October.

In addition, a fresh Western Disturbance (WD) is anticipated to approach the upper parts of the country tonight. It is likely to intensify from 03rd October and may persist until 07th October.

Under the influence of these meteorological conditions, rain-windstorm/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Mianwali and Khushab from tonight to 03rd October.

Widespread rain-windstorm/thunderstorm with scattered heavyfalls is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Mianwali, Khushab, Noorpurthal, Bhakkar, Layyah, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, Vehari, Khanewal, Multan, Lodhran, Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan, Rajanpur, Kot Addu and Dera Ghazi Khan from 04th to 06th October. Hailstorm is also expected during the period.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, widespread rain-windstorm/thunderstorm with scattered heavyfalls/hailstorm is expected in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Kohat, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan, Tank and Dera Ismail Khan from 02nd to 07th October.

The Met Office also forecast rains/thunderstorms in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and in parts of Sindh and Balochistan.

It warned that windstorm, hailstorm and lightning may damage weak structures like roof/wall of Kacha houses, electric poles, bill boards, vehicles and solar panels etc during the forecast period.

There is also possibility of landslides in vulnerable hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat and Kashmir during the forecast period.

Heavy downpour may cause urban flood in low lying areas of Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Faisalabad from 04th (night) to 06th October.

Heavy rains may generate flash floods in local nullahs/streams of Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi and Kashmir from 04th (night) to 06th October.

Public, travelers/tourists are advised to avoid unusual exposure to vulnerable areas and keep updated about latest weather conditions.