Bise Peshawar Inter Part 2 Class 12 Results 2025

PESHAWAR – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Peshawar will declare 12th Class (HSSC Part II) first annual exam results 2025 today, Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at 2:00 pm.

September 2 is moment students have been eagerly waiting for, as results will determine next step in their academic journey. The board will also celebrate the top position holders, shining a spotlight on the brightest minds from Peshawar, Charsadda, Shabqadar, Mohmand, Khyber, and Chitral.

BISE Peshawar Inter Results 2025

Students can quickly check their results by visiting the official BISE Peshawar website, just enter your roll number or name to get your detailed mark sheet.

Or

Simply send your roll number to 9818 and get instant updates.

Peshawar Board Result Gazette

The full result gazette will also be uploaded online for those who want to explore the complete list of results.

These results are more than just marks, they open doors to universities, scholarships, and exciting career opportunities. So, keep your roll numbers ready and get ready to celebrate your hard work and success today.