Karachi police Head Constable suspended after assaulting Drunk woman in Viral video

KARACHI – South Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) has taken immediate action after a clip circulating online showing police officer allegedly assaulting a woman on Saba Avenue, 26th Street.

Head Constable Naeem was reportedly involved in the incident, and a transparent investigation was ordered by SSP and other officials.

Karachi Police said maintaining discipline within the force and respecting citizens remain top priorities. According to reports, the incident occurred when an intoxicated woman was causing a disturbance in the middle of the road, obstructing traffic, and yelling.

ڈی ایچ اے کراچی, صبا ایونیو کے قریب!

نشے میں دھُت پولیس اہلکار کی خاتون پر ہراسانی!! pic.twitter.com/88YwQayrGu — ZEShan ⚫ (@zeshmohmand) September 1, 2025

A patrol team from Darakhshan police station arrived at scene, which led to an altercation between woman and Constable Naeem, during which both allegedly slapped each other. The officer then forcibly removed her from the roadway.

Authorities assured masses that strict action will be taken based on the inquiry’s findings.