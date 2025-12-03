Pakistan dispatches special rescue team to cyclone-hit Sri Lanka

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Wednesday dispatched a dedicated search and rescue team to support relief operations in Sri Lanka after a severe cyclone caused massive devastation.

On the special directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, a Pakistan Air Force C-130 aircraft carrying a 47-member team along with 6.5 tons of essential equipment has departed to participate in the humanitarian and rescue efforts.

The departure ceremony for the relief consignment was attended by Federal Minister Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, and Chairman NDMA Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik and Sri Lankan High Commissioner Fred Senevirathne.

Speaking on the occasion, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry stated that NDMA remained fully committed to responding to disasters and mitigating their adverse impacts both within Pakistan and in affected countries abroad.

Fred Senevirathne expressed gratitude to the people and Government of Pakistan for the timely provision of emergency assistance.

A day earlier, NDMA sent 200 tons of relief supplies to Sri Lanka via sea shipment.

The relief items dispatched include family tents, blankets, quilts, life jackets, inflatable boats, de-watering pumps, lamps, mats, mosquito nets, infant dry milk, ready-to-eat food, and essential medicines. Pakistan Navy ships and helicopters are already actively engaged in relief operations in Sri Lanka.

Following a special request from the President of Sri Lanka to PM Shehbaz Sharif, NDMA is also sending temporary bridges from the Pakistan Army to support restoration and access efforts in the affected regions.