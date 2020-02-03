PM Imran leaves for Malaysia on two-day visit today

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for Kuala Lumpur today (Monday) on a two-day visit to Malaysia.

The Prime Minister will reach Kuala Lumpur on the invitation of his counterpart Mahathir Mohamad and will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including cabinet members and senior officials.

During the visit, the two Prime Ministers would have tete-a-tete, followed by delegation-level talks.

They will witness signing of important agreements and MoUs, and have joint press stakeout.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will also address a think-tank event organized by the Institute of Strategic and International Studies of Malaysia.

During his various interactions, the Prime Minister will share his vision about Pakistan and underline Pakistan's positive contribution to regional and international peace and security.

Imran Khan will also highlight the dire human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian occupied Kashmir.