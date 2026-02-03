Charges framed against Fawad Chaudhry in Fraud Case

RAWALPINDI – Islamabad District and Sessions Court officially framed charges against former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in high-profile fraud case, sending shockwaves through political landscape.

Fawad Chaudhry pleaded not guilty, standing firm in the courtroom today as the case moves forward. The court, presided over by Judicial Magistrate Shaista Kundi, has summoned prosecution witnesses for tomorrow to present their testimony.

In light of the proceedings, arguments on Fawad Chaudhry’s petition for acquittal have also been scheduled for tomorrow. The former federal minister was personally present in court as the legal drama unfolded.

The plaintiff, Malik Muhammad Zaheer, accompanied by his lawyer Farhan Manzoor, also appeared in court to press the case forward.

The court has now adjourned further hearings until February 4, keeping the nation on edge over the high-stakes legal battle. The case against Fawad Chaudhry is registered at Aabpara Police Station, marking yet another chapter in a saga that has captured widespread public attention.