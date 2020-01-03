Pompeo speaks to Pakistan's COAS Bajwa as tension between US, Iran spikes

RAWALPINDI - United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made a phone call to Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday to discuss the killing of Iranian top commander Qassem Soleimani in an American air strike, causing tension between Washington and Tehran

"#Pakistan's Chief of Staff General Bajwa and I spoke today about U.S. defensive action to kill Qassem Soleimani. The #Iran regime’s actions in the region are destabilizing and our resolve in protecting American interests, personnel, facilities, and partners will not waver," he tweeted.

In a separate tweet, the DG ISPR disclosed the army chief and the US secretary of state discussed the "regional situation including possible implications" after the tension in the Middle East.

"COAS received telephone call from US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Regional situation including possible implications of recent escalation in Middle East was discussed.

"COAS emphasised need for maximum restraint and constructive engagement by all concerned to de-escalate the situation in broader interest of peace and stability. COAS also reiterated the need for maintaining focus on success of Afghan Peace Process," read the tweeted.

Earlier today, General Qasem Soleimani was killed in a United States (US) airstrike in Baghdad. Iranian State television while citing the statement of Revolutionary Guard Statement, confirmed the news that Soleimani was killed in a US airstrike in Baghdad. General Qassim Soleimani was the head of Iran’s Elite Quds Force.

The Pentagon said that US President Donald Trump ordered killing of top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani after a pro-Iranian mob set US embassy on fire in Baghdad. The US declared this killing as “defensive action”.