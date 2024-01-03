Karachi to receive rain today as cold wave continues to grip Pakistan

As extreme cold wave continues to grip most parts of the country, the Met Office predicted rain in Karachi and the southern part of Balochistan.

PMD officials said there are chances of showers in coastal areas including in port city of Karachi and Makran on Wednesday. It said the cold wave will continue in the northern areas as mercury remains in single digits.

Karachi Temperature Today

On Wednesday, the temperature will span from 14°C to 24°C. Humidity remains at 45 percent, Winds blew at 9km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 2 which is low, with visibility around 3km.

Karachi Air Quality

Karachi remains second in poorest air quality in the world as AQI crossed 200 mark.

Experts suggest air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Weather in other parts of Pakistan

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts and north Balochistan.

Dense fog/smog is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab. Fog/smog is likely in plain areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during night hours.