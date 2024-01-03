Lahore-Islamabad motorway closed, flight operation suspended amid heavy fog

LAHORE – Road travel and flight operations in Punjab were disrupted as a thick layer of fog enveloped the region, affecting visibility in plain areas.

A dense fog was observed on Wednesday, as temperature dropped, paralysing routine life and disrupting road and air traffic.

Motorway fog update

On Wednesday, Motorway M2 from Lahore to Islamabad, Motorway M1 Section from Peshawar Toll Plaza to Rashakai Interchange in KP, and several other sections have been closed for all kinds of traffic.

NHMP cautioned commuters to use Grand Trunk (GT) Road for travelling and urged them to drive slowly and use fog lights.

Motorway police also requested people to avoid unnecessary travelling as fog affected flow on National Highway, causing low visibility.

Amid the deteriorating situation flight operations at Islamabad International Airport were also affected due to severe weather conditions. A number of incoming flights were diverted to other airports while outgoing flights were either delayed or cancelled.