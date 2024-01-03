USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee makes comeback US dollar in interbank

Pakistani rupee witnessed a positive trajectory against the US dollar, moving up in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

In the early hours of trading, the local currency was quoted at 281.53, jumping Rs0.36, in the inter-bank market.

In the previous session, the rupee faced a marginal drop to settle at 281.89 against the greenback.

Rupee followed the suit in open bank market where PKR also strengthened amid positive economic cues.