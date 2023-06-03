Gold price declines by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices dropped in Pakistan on Saturday in line with downward trend in the international market.

The price of per tola gold declined by Rs1,600 to close at Rs231,400 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw a decrease of Rs1,371 to settle at Rs198,388, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity dropped by $27 to settle at $1,948 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remained unchanged as Rs2,800 per tola and Rs2,400.54 per 10 grams, respectively.