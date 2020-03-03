Pakistan Navy’s exercise SEASPARK-20 culminates
10:03 PM | 3 Mar, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy’s major maritime exercise SEASPARK-20 in North Arabian Sea Tuesday culminated with the mighty demonstration of the country’s armed forces preparedness and readiness to thwart any misadventure of the enemy.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza was the chief guest on the occasion, a Pakistan Navy press release said.

The live weapon firing of anti-ship missiles from various fleet combat platforms including Surface, Sub-surface platform and Aviation units of Pakistan Navy was the hallmark of exercise.

The exercise displayed the Pakistan Navy’s intent to maintain the highest state of readiness and combat potential to ensure seaward defence and protection of maritime interests of Pakistan during peace and war.

Assets of Pakistan Army and Air Force (PAF) also participated in the exercise highlighting the synergy at the tri-services level.

Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi and Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan along with other senior military officials also witnessed the firepower display.

The CNS underscored that Pakistan Navy was ready to thwart any aggression posed by enemy.

He reiterated the resolve that Pakistan Navy stood fully prepared to ensure seaward defence and safeguard national maritime frontiers against wider threat spectrum.

The CJCSC expressed satisfaction over operational readiness of Pakistan Navy and commended the officers and men for their commitment and professionalism.

